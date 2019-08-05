Nigeria: Buhari to Open ECONEC Assembly Today

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to officially declare open the 6th biennial General Assembly of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) today in Abuja.
The ECONEC is the umbrella organisation of Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) in West Africa. The Head of Communications, ECONEC, Mr. Paul Ejime, said on Sunday in Abuja that the General Assembly holds in Abuja on 6-7 August, 2019, to be preceded on Monday 5th August by an International Symposium on the Promotion of Inclusivity in the Electoral Process.
According to him, other dignitaries expected at the occasion include the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou; Vice-President Finda Koroma; Secretary General's Special Representative and Head of the UN Office in West Africa and the Sahel, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, and the Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Ketil Karlson.
"The twin events is organised by ECONEC in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria and the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) with funding from the EU and the German Government.
"The symposium will provide a platform to discuss the legal frameworks and desirable practical steps for enhancing the participation and representation of women, youth and Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the electoral process in West Africa," Ejime said.
The agenda of the 6th General Assembly includes the election of a new board to replace the outgoing five-member team headed by INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.
Read the original article on Daily Trust.
