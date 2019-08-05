Liberia: "Make the Right Choice"

-LICOSESS CHIEF ADMINISTRATOR CHALLENGES WBPS GRADUATES

The Chief Administrator of one of Liberia's oldest Teacher Training Colleges, the LICOSESS Mobile Teacher Training College, and Mr. Benjamin Wehye has challenged Graduates of the William Booth Primary School to make the right choice in Life if they are to be counted among the future generation that will lead Liberia.

According to Mr. Wehye, at times life turns outside down on people because of the choice they usually make from the beginning of their lives.

Speaking at the 19th graduation exercise of the William Booth Primary School situated in the commercial district of Paynesville, the LICOSESS Chief Administrator noted that choice has serious impact on the upward moving of anyone no matter the situation.

He noted that the best time to make a choice is when a person is a youth, adding that he was very glad to be selected to speak at the primary Division of the Salvation Army William Booth graduation ceremony which enabled him to interact with the younger portion of the School's student populations.

Mr. Wehye challenged members of the 19th graduating class of the Salvation Army William Booth Primary School to make a powerful choice that will change Liberia, Africa and the world at large.

At the same time, Mr. Wehye has challenged all successful Liberians to make reference to at least one of their teachers that taught them in school adding that the works of teachers are the one building and improving the world.

According to him, by doing so teachers will be motivated in Liberia and the world at large, stressing that the pay of a teacher is not always enough for the kind of work they can do on a daily basis.

The LICOSESS Chief Administrator, also cautioned the Liberian Leader President George M. Weah to set said example on some of the teachers that taught him during his elementary days in New Kru Town to add dignity to those that contributed to his success today.

For his part, the Education Officer of Zone "B" schools in the Salvation Army School System Mr. Christian R. Smith lauded Teachers and the Administrative staff for ably stirring the affairs of the School for Academic year 2018/2019.

According to Mr. Smith, the Salvation Army School System stands for the best and only the best thereby making specific reference to the Keynote Speaker Mr. Wehye who is a product of the William Booth Senior High Division.

Mr. Smith who was then serving as the acting Director of the Salvation Army School System while Director David S. Massaquoi Sr. was away on another mission in South Africa, said the School system will continue to produce the best brains that will even one day become President of Liberia.

At the closed of the Program Mr. Smith on behalf of the Education Secretariat give one year scholarship to the first dux of the K-II class student James Praise Diggs while the second dux Dickerson P. Jallah from the six grade class.