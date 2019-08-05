Liberia: President Weah Suspends NBC Deputies

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has suspended with immediate effect two deputies at the National Bureau of Concession (NBC) for time indefinite.

Daddy Gibson, DeputyDirector General for Administration and Nathaniel Bracewell, Deputy Director General for Concession at the National Bureau of Concession are suspended for Administrative misconduct.

Their suspension was announced early Friday, August 2, 2019.