Liberia: GOL Join Effort to Battle Mal-Nutrition

-Launches SUN Movement Secretariat-Liberia
The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health has officially launched the scaling up nutrition (SUN) Movement Secretariat-Liberia. It will be operated in the country under the theme: "Multi-sectorial approach to improve nutrition" in Monrovia.
The launched brought together, officials of Government and international partners to include: Health Minister, Wilhelmina Jallah, LISGIS Director General, Francis Wreh, and Robert Fagans, Deputy Minister of Planning and Development at the ministry of agriculture, USAID, UNICEF, WFP and CSOs among others.
The SUN Movement-Liberia Secretariat was on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 launched by Tolbert Nyenswah, Director General, National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).
During the launch, DG Nyenswah calls on the ministry of finance and development planning and national legislature to see reasons to make budgetary allocation to support the SUN Movement Secretariat-Liberia and SUN related sectors such as health, agriculture, education, gender, commerce for its effective function.
The SUN Movement Secretariat-Liberia is currently situated at the Ministry of Health in Congo Town.
Additionally, the national nutrition policy which is believed to serves as the bedrock for all nutrition specific and sensitive interventions validated in April 2019 was also disseminated to key stakeholders.
Read the original article on New Republic.
