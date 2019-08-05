Namibia: Dorgeloh Wins Bdo Squash Champs

NORBERT Dorgeloh won the A Division of the inaugural BDO Squash Championships when he beat Max Endjala 3-0 in an enthralling final on Saturday evening.

Despite winning in straight sets, Dorgeloh was pushed all the way by the agile Endjala before winning the match 11-6, 12-10, 11-6 to clinch the N$3 500 first prize.

Both players produced some great rallies and spectacular retrieving shots as they kept the packed crowd on the edge of their seats throughout.

It was Dorgeloh's second major title this year after he also beat Endjala in the final of the National Championships two months ago.

The result also brought about some changes to the latest rankings which will have a significant effect on determining which players will qualify for next month's Coach Top Eight Sean Invitational tournament.

Dorgeloh replaces Endjala as the second ranked player in the country, behind Kyle Kriel, who still retains his number one spot, despite not competing over the weekend.

Endjala moves down to the number three spot, which he now shares with Andrew Forrest, while Devon Savage, who finished third on Saturday after beating Arno Diekman 3-1, is now ranked fifth.

The big mover, though, was the veteran Michau Basson, who finished fifth in the A Division after beating Andy Fourie 3-1, which puts him in seventh position overall on the rankings list. Danie Greeff (sixth) and Brandon Grane (eighth) complete the top eight rankings.

The B Division final was also a thrilling affair with Nelson Herunga beating Wicus van Zyl 3-1. Van Zyl produced some great, diving returns, but Herunga's experience told as he won the match 12-10, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7.

Abdul Gester finished third and Charl Celliers fourth.

Ricardo Abrantes won the C Division, followed by Gerhard Liebenberg, Hans Rack and Thilo Himmel, while Diana Meyer won the D Division, followed by Etienne Fourie, Jacques van der Smit and Liezel Wijgergangs.

The tournament saw a fine turnout of 64 players competing in four divisions.