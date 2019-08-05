Namibia: DBN, DBSA Guarantee N$8 Billion for Infrastructure

THE Development Bank of Namibia and the Development Bank of Southern Africa have jointly pledged N$8 billion in finances for infrastructure requirements in Namibia.

These funds are earmarked for water, electricity, transport and logistics projects, and the announcement was made at the recently ended economic growth summit.

The pledges consist of N$3 billion for NamWater to develop water projects, N$2,5 billion for NamPower for electricity generation and transmission, and N$2,5 billion pledged to TransNamib for the acquisition of rolling stock, railways network upgrades, and to operationalise its new business plan, which focuses on rail transport.

Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) chief executive officer, Martin Inkumbi and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA)'s head of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) client coverage, Davies Pwele made this announcement.

Inkumbi stated that the provision was subject to suitable projects which satisfied the due diligence of both banks.

The two banks engaged with project promoters prior to the summit to gauge their medium-term financial capital requirements.

Inkumbi explained that the banks were expecting to provide some finances under the pledges in the third and fourth quarters of 2019, but that the final fulfilment could materialise over the medium-term, depending on ongoing negotiations with promoters and project implementation timelines.

Looking at collaborative financing with other entities, the chief executive officer said the DBN's key objective is to mobilise financial capital locally, regionally and internationally, and to channel such capital into infrastructure and industrial projects in Namibia.

The bank thus collaborates with regional and international development finance institutions in pursuit of mutually beneficial local economic development.

Inkumbi added that subject to the quality of its loan book, they project financing capacity of N$1 billion per year for the coming four years.

The cumulative N$4 billion projection includes DBN's participation in servicing the growth summit pledges.

Talking about DBSA's priority in making the pledges, Pwele said they support regional development and integration strategies, aimed at facilitating trade in Africa by investing in infrastructure projects in Africa.

In collaboration with national and regional development finance institutions, DBSA identifies and co-finances projects which have synergistic economic development impacts for SADC and Africa as a whole.

Pwele explained that the DBN and the DBSA have a long-standing relationship that is governed by a memorandum of understanding. It enables both banks to jointly participate in the financing of infrastructure projects in Namibia.

During the same event, the project promoters for the Ongos township development announced an agreement with the DBN for N$400 million in financing for the project.