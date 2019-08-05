Namibia: Wanderers Secure Morale Boosting Victory

WANDERERS secured a morale boosting victory against log leaders Unam, while Rehoboth clinched the last semifinal spot with a big win against Reho Falcon in Rugby Premier League matches over the weekend.

Kudus, meanwhile, gave an inspired performance to hold United to a 38-38 draw after trailing 38-24 with five minutes to go.

On Friday night, Wanderers beat Unam 24-21 in a tough encounter at the Wanderers field, after scoring four tries to two.

After being comprehensively outplayed 56-31 a week ago, Wanderers finally displayed the attitude that coach Vince Dreyer said they were lacking in their first encounter.

"Last week we lost the game purely due to attitude, while they had more passion at the breakdown. We always knew we had the systems in place and that we can beat them, it was just about fronting up physically and tonight was a much better performance," he said.

"This win will do a lot for the self belief of the players and just shows them that if they bring the right attitude and front up physically then anything is possible," he added.

It wasn't easy, though, and they had to defend for all their worth in the final stages as Unam threw everything at them, but they managed to hang on to the victory which now puts them just one point behind Unam at the top of the log.

After keeping Unam at bay with some great defence in the early stages, Wanderers took a decisive lead with two tries in two minutes in the first half.

Flanker Johan Meyer first burst over from a loose ruck in the 28th minute with Brandon Groenewald adding the conversion, and then from the kickoff, fullback Lean Stoop launched an attack and set centre Bredell Wessels away to score behind the posts, with Groenewald once again converting.

Unam fullback Delron Brandt opened their account with a penalty shortly before halftime to make the half time score 14-3 in Wanderers' favour.

Wanderers seemed to have secured the win when they went 19-3 ahead after a Stefan Hattingh try on 53 minutes, but Unam staged a great comeback.

Replacement forward Bigman Kaura scored two tries from driving mauls, while fly half Renier Benade added a drop goal and Lorenzo Louis a conversion to reduce the deficit to 19-18.

With 10 minutes to go Unam won a penalty and Louis put over a great kick from the half way line to put Unam in the lead for the first time at 21-18.

Wanderers, however, had the final say when, with three minutes to go, left wing Jamie Joseph took a gap and sent replacement wing Nandi Karuuombe away for a try behind the posts. The conversion attempt was charged down, but it didn't matter in the end as Wanderers held on for a dramatic victory.

Unam now still lead the log on 48 points, but Wanderers are right behind on 47.

United, meanwhile, lost ground on the leaders after conceding two late tries in a 38-38 draw at home to Kudus.

United seemed to be cruising to victory when they led 38-24 with five minutes to go, but Kudus struck back with a vengeance and tries by fullback Lloyd Jacobs and left wing Cameron Stevens, both converted by centre Aurelio Plato, gave them a share of the spoils.

Kudus scored five tries in total with their other tries coming via fly half Rayton Paulse and a brace by centre Chessborough Lawrence, while Plate added a penalty and four conversions, and Jacobs one conversion.

United scored six tries in total through eighthman Shaun van Rooi, lock Jandre Lamprecht, fly half Hanreco van Zyl, right wing Carlton Stevens, flanker Dean Blom and substitute forward Jan Theron, while lock Winmar Rust added three conversions and fly half Van Zyl one.

Rehoboth, meanwhile, secured the final playoff spot with a comprehensive 57-14 victory over Reho Falcon in Rehoboth.

They scored nine tries through Julian Afrika (two), Kevin Cloete, Titus Mathias, Jeandre Cloete, Johan Wohler, Ascher Coetzee, Henrique Olivier, and Paulus Hangula, while Olivier added four conversions, and Jeandre Cloete and Ascher Coetzee one each.

Falcons scored two tries through Jacques van Wyk and Anthony Brandt, which were both converted by Franklin Busch.