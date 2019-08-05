Zambian Luxury Apartments With No Owners

ZAMBIAN president Edgar Lungu last week called for a thorough probe into the ownership of 48 luxury apartments after the country's anti-corruption agency's failure to establish who the owners were.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has come under fire after it revealed that it had closed the case involving the luxury apartments built on the outskirts of the country's capital, Lusaka. The apartments have since been forfeited to the government.

The president has ordered the home affairs ministry to ensure that the case was investigated to its logical conclusion, Lungu said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"All investigative wings are under strict instructions to collaborate, and ensure this matter sees its day in our courts of law," he said.

Minister of home affairs, Stephen Kampyongo also confirmed that the Zambian leader has directed his ministry to investigate the matter.

"Owning houses has a trail," said Kampyongo. "Obviously, those houses did not just build themselves. There could be individuals behind those houses."

