Somalia: Madobe Fights On to Retain Jubaland Seat

Sheikh Ahmed Islam Madobe is in a last minute dash to retain the presidency.

With less than three weeks to go before the August 24 elections, security has been a major issue , but Madobe would be riding on the fact that they have managed to capture the major port of Kismayo from the hands of the militant group Al-shabab.

The election comes at a crucial time when all ayes are on the regional states especially on their relations with the Federal Government of Somalia. With the expected oil exploration, the residents of the regions want their leaders to press harder for more oil revenues to the regions.

Madobe faces opposition from Abdinasir Seraar, who was with him in the Ras Kamboni Brigade, the militia that worked with KDF to rout Al-Shabaab in Kismayu in 2012. Seraar now runs a separate militia group.

Former Transport minister Mohamed Omar and former Food and Agriculture Organisation employee Mohamed Dahir Marsheye are also in the race.

Ahead of the August 24 elections though, Madobe has faced a security challenge and candidates said to be fronted by the Federal Government of Somalia under President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, alias Farmajo.