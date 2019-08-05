South Africa: 6 Killed in Eastern Cape Bus Crash

At least six people were killed and four others seriously injured in a bus accident in the Eastern Cape.
According to the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, the bus was travelling from the Western Cape to the province when it overturned on the R61 between Beaufort West and Aberdeen.
Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana's spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the driver lost control, resulting in the bus overturning.
"The injured are being treated in Midlands Hospital in Graaff-Reinet and Aberdeen Hospital," Binqose said.
Binqose said authorities were on the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Tikana sent condolences to the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Source: News24
