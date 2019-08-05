South Africa: 6 Killed in Eastern Cape Bus Crash

5 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

At least six people were killed and four others seriously injured in a bus accident in the Eastern Cape.

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, the bus was travelling from the Western Cape to the province when it overturned on the R61 between Beaufort West and Aberdeen.

Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana's spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the driver lost control, resulting in the bus overturning.

"The injured are being treated in Midlands Hospital in Graaff-Reinet and Aberdeen Hospital," Binqose said.

Binqose said authorities were on the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Tikana sent condolences to the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.