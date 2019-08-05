Somalia: Former Minister Survives Assassination Plot

Former Planning Minister of Puntland State Shire Hajji Jamac is the latest high profile leader to survive an assassination plot through bombing.
Jamac's attack comes just days after former Mogadishu Mayor Eng. Yarisow succumbed to injuries sustained when a suicide bomber beat security operations and joined a meeting he was chairing detonating the bomb, killing the mayor and six others.
Jamac's car hit a landmine explosion targeting his vehicle in # Bosaso, bari region,. His body guard was injured in the explosion.
Al-shabab have claimed responsibility, adding that they injured town of the bodyguards.
The terror group has intensified its attacks on government installations and officials in the recent past despite the US saying that they had intensified aerial attacks on the group, which has seen several of its officials killed.
Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.
