Somalia: 2 Al-Shabab Members Executed By Government

5 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Federal Government of Somalia has executed two members of Al-Shabab for their role in multiple attacks in Mogadishu.

The two were found guilty for activities carried in 2017/18 and were executed through the firing squad.

Anshour O. Abukar (in green) 23, Mohamed A. Borow, 25 were convicted for role in multiple attacks including attacks which resulted death of journalist Awil Dahir Salad and General Sec. of Somali women Anab A Hashi.

Meanwhile Two Al-Shabaab militias surrender to Govt forces in Dinsor, Bay region, according to officials. One of the men once served as a driver to Moallim Geeddow, AS's shadow Governor for Bay and Bakool regions

