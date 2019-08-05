Kenya: Akothee Launches Her Humanitarian Foundation in Turkana County

Singer Akothee has launched the Akothee Foundation in Turkana months after she visited the county to donate food to the starving people.
The foundation will help cater for the needy and hunger stricken communities in the county and its environs.
Akothee announced the news of the launch on her social media pages on Monday morning.
"The grand opening of Akothee Foundation TURKANA branch," she posted on Instagram.
DROUGHT-STRICKEN
In March this year more than one million Kenyans were reported to be in dire need of food aid after rains failed causing famine.
Turkana county was among the 13 most hit counties
Moved by the distressing situation, Akothee spearheaded a fundraising campaign for the drought-stricken people in Turkana.
AKOTHEE'S CAMPAIGN
And in just 2 hours, she managed to raise more than Sh 1 million after fellow celebrities joined the noble cause.
With trucks ferrying tonnes of food and more than 10,000 litres of water, Akothee made it to Lodwar.
After the drive, Akothee promised to look for a long time solution and that's how she started working on the foundation.
She plans to open more foundations in drought hit areas in the coming months.
Read the original article on Nairobi News.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.