Nigeria: Police Justify Firing of Teargas At #RevolutionNow Protesters

The Nigerian Police have justified its action of firing teargas at #RevolutionNow protesters, noting that their gathering was unlawful.
Speaking to journalists after the groups were dispersed, Mr Tijani Fatai, an assistant commissioner of police, Lagos state opined that the group did not seek permission of the place from the Police before gathering and therefore described their protest as unlawful.
Recall that the organizers of the #RevolutionNow, have on Monday defied the order of the federal government and Police, to protest at the National stadium in Surulele, Lagos.
The group has alleged violence, marginalization, poor economic policies, killings, and insecurity, since President Muhammadu Buhari became the president in 2015.
Having criticized the federal government, the group through the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, ACC, in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, created a hash tag, which was duly accepted by many social media users as a tool to fight, correct and condemn Buhari government.
Sowore was arrested by the men of the Department of the State Service, DSS, for alleged threatening of the peace of the country. Police have through its Inspector General, described #RevolutionNow as a treasonable felony, warning activists not to continue with the protest.
In view of that, fellow organizers vowed not to be deterred by Sowore's arrest, and Police threat, but to continue with the #RevolutionNow, protest.
However, Nigerian security officers in the early hours of Monday stormed the National stadium, in Surulere, Lagos, with the aim of stopping #RevolutionNow protest, scheduled to hold today.
Officers from the Nigerian Police force, OP MESA, popularly known as joint Internal Security Operational platform made up of the Army, Navy and the Air Force were seen walking round the National stadium to ensure that no protest takes place.
With the activists flouting the order of the federal government, Police therefore dispersed them by firing teargas at them.
