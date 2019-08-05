Nigeria: #RevolutionNow - Police Stop Athletes From Training in Kwara

Sporting activities at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin in the early hours of Monday was put to a halt with the presence of heavily armed men of the Nigeria Police.
The athletes who had arrived at the stadium for training were turned back by the Police.
Many of the athletes were stranded in and around the stadium gate at the popular Taiwo Ibrahim road in Ilorin.
Some of them who spoke with NAN questioned why sportsmen would be denied access to facilities to train.
NAN investigations revealed that the police were ordered to block the stadium gate against the #RevolutionNow protest.
The facility was reportedly said to be the meeting point for the March organised by the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore in the 2019 general elections.
Effort to speak with the Kwara Police Spokesman, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, proved abortive as he was not picking calls. (NAN)
Vanguard
Read the original article on Vanguard.
Police Arrest Journalist, Nine Others, During Protest
#RevolutionNow Protest - Security Agents Barricade National Stadium, Lagos
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.