Somalia: Wadajir Party Leader Claims Civil Servants Families Fleeing Country Over Alshabaab Attacks

Somalia's opposition party Wadajir leader Abdrahman Warsame has said Somalis are dejected by insecurity and political wranglings.

"I have in the past few days been in constant meetings with various sections of the community, who shared with me their complaints and concerns. I am seriously concerned about the sad state of affairs in the country in general and in Mogadishu particular" Warsame said at a Press Conference in Mogadishu

"Unhelpful politics, insecurity and constant terror attacks have all had terrible effects on other parts of life such as businesses, education, employment, livelihood activities and public movement" his statement said.

Wardame claims that majority of civil servants were moving their families out of the country concerned about insecurity.

"The Turkish embassy has reported that hundreds of federal government civil servants apply for visas every week to settle and live in Turkey" he claimed.

"Traders are complaining about tax hikes by the government and extortions by al-Shabab. Road closures, youth unemployment, constant explosions, all took a toll on business, public services and livelihood" the party leader added.

Wadajir Party has demanded that the government address the myriad of problems.

"With this level of pressure and low morale, it looks like people are just waiting for the bomb that would kill them. Government leaders must not mistake people's legitimate complaints for political wrangling" he said.