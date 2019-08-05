Somalia: Wadajir Party Leader Claims Civil Servants Families Fleeing Country Over Alshabaab Attacks

5 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's opposition party Wadajir leader Abdrahman Warsame has said Somalis are dejected by insecurity and political wranglings.

"I have in the past few days been in constant meetings with various sections of the community, who shared with me their complaints and concerns. I am seriously concerned about the sad state of affairs in the country in general and in Mogadishu particular" Warsame said at a Press Conference in Mogadishu

"Unhelpful politics, insecurity and constant terror attacks have all had terrible effects on other parts of life such as businesses, education, employment, livelihood activities and public movement" his statement said.

Wardame claims that majority of civil servants were moving their families out of the country concerned about insecurity.

"The Turkish embassy has reported that hundreds of federal government civil servants apply for visas every week to settle and live in Turkey" he claimed.

"Traders are complaining about tax hikes by the government and extortions by al-Shabab. Road closures, youth unemployment, constant explosions, all took a toll on business, public services and livelihood" the party leader added.

Wadajir Party has demanded that the government address the myriad of problems.

"With this level of pressure and low morale, it looks like people are just waiting for the bomb that would kill them. Government leaders must not mistake people's legitimate complaints for political wrangling" he said.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.