Kenya: Eight-Hour Traffic Hell in Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

3 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Macharia Mwangi

Motorists were forced to spend the night on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway following a huge traffic snarl-up at Gilgil.

The gridlock was worsened by closure of a truck lane near the Gilgil weighbridge, officials said.

Gilgil sub-county police boss Emmanuel Opuru said the lane was closed to allow completion of ongoing road repairs.

"The traffic was also unusually high because of closing of schools, leading to the gridlock," he explained.

The police boss also faulted motorists for what he termed as "culture of impatience" that also led to the snarl-up which was yet to be cleared Saturday morning.

"Some of the motorists also decided to drive on the wrong lanes and others used adjacent earth roads, further worsening the situation," Mr Opuru said.

Mr Opuru said traffic officers spent the night trying to clear the gridlock.

The snarl-up which stretched for more than 20 kilometres was yet to be cleared Saturday morning.

A country of jokers.Stuck from 12am upto now . Gilgil. pic.twitter.com/o5ebtsgEe0

- gilbert kaunda (@KaundaGilbert) August 3, 2019

@Ma3Route the situation at Gilgil waybridge pic.twitter.com/rKhhpqQcBA

- Orocho Jakojwaya A. (@MannMach) August 3, 2019

People still stuck at Gilgil for like 12 hours, I can if someone skipped lunch then knew he/she will reach home and eat. Njaaa wako nayo sahizi, Minyoo zinakufa due to drought 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/uwaTF6cUNs

- KabarakFinest001 (@KabarakFinest01) August 3, 2019

