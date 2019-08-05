Kenya: Ken Okoth Cremated After Wife, Lover Solve Impasse on Burial

Kibra MP Ken Okoth was on Saturday morning cremated at the Kariokor Crematorium in the presence of his family.

On Friday, a Nairobi court adopted a consent signed by Monica Okoth, the wife of late Kibra MP, and Anne Thumbi, his lover, that unlocked the stalemate over the interment of the legislator.

In the consent, Ms Okoth and Ms Thumbi agreed that a DNA test be undertaken to confirm the paternity of the latter's son.

Mr Okoth's wife, Monica, and his younger brother, were pushing for the cremation of the fallen MP's body, while his mother Anjeline Ajwang' and his elder brother wanted the body buried at her home in Kasewe, Kabondo Kasipul.

Mr Okoth's family lawyer Edwin Sifuna has confirmed that the cremation started at 9am.

Only Mr Okoth's family was involved.

"Anne's lawyer said they will not attend and it is only the immediate family. The event has been finished and I have already left the place," said Mr Sifuna

Hon. Okoth's remains have been cremated this morning in accordance with his wishes and in the presence of his family. May his soul Rest In Peace.

- The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) August 3, 2019

Ken Okoth's nephew Evan Oluoch told Citizen TV that the MP's mother was not involved in the cremation as she wanted to bury her son at her family home in Kasipul Kabondo, in Homa Bay county.

"Actually the family did not meet, if it did then Ken's mum should have been there. But unfortunately we just got the news yesterday through the TV when the secretary general of ODM Sifuna, claiming that now the family has agreed that they are going to cremate Ken Okoth," said Mr Oluoch.

He added: "I am really shocked because even Ken's Mum was not involved in this, because previously we had agreed together with honourable Raila Odinga that he was going to give a chopper so that We can carry the body to Kabondo. And to our surprise everything just turned and Ken's mum fully disagreed because she really wanted her son to be buried next to her house."

He claimed Ken's mother will proceed with her plans to hold a ceremony in Kabondo.

"Ken's mother has decided that tomorrow she is going to her rural home and do a ceremony and bury; you know according to our traditions she is supposed to take something like a stem of a banana and bury it, just to show a sign that she had a son and now the son is no more,"