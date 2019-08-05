Nigeria: Court Grants El-Zakzaky, Wife Medical Leave to Indian Hospital

The Kaduna State High Court has granted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenatu Zakzaky bail for medical leave in india.
The name of the hospital where the IMN is expected to visit is Mandeta Hospital, located in New Delhi, India.
Mr El-Zakzaky has been in detention since 2015 after soldiers raided the IMN headquarters in Zaria and killed at least 347 Shiites.
The government accused the group of not recognising the Nigerian constitution and authority.
Mr El-Zakzaky's prolonged detention despite several court orders for his release fueled protests by Shiites in Nigeria.
Recent protests by the group have resulted in violence, with a journalist and a police officer killed two weeks ago in Abuja.
It is not clear yet if the government will obey the latest bail and release Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife, who are said to be in very poor health.
