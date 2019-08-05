Zambia: Inmates to Vote... We Are Ready to Have Them Vote in 2021 - ZCS Commissioner General

THE Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) says it is ready to allow inmates to vote in the 2021 general elections in line with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) 2018-2022 strategic plan.
ZCS commissioner general Chisela Chileshe said the command will allow inmates to vote as long as they were eligible to do so.
