Nigeria: Police Arrest Journalist, Nine Others, During Protest

Photo: Vanguard
Soldiers, police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
5 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Scores of protesters under the aegis of #Revolution Now were Monday teargas by officers of Nigerian Police, dispersing them from the National Stadium, Surulele, Lagos State.

It was gathered that no fewer than 10 persons have been arrested, including a journalist,

Victor Olugbenro, by the law enforcement agencies for participating in the march.

Vanguard gathered that the protest started as planned but was disrupted by the combined team of law enforcement agencies that also dispersed the protesters with pepper spray.

Details later

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

