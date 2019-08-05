South Africa: Man Stabbed to Death At Goodwood Station

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death at the Goodwood railway station in Cape Town during the Monday morning rush, police have said.
Spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the man was stabbed at around 07:45.
"According to reports, two unknown men grabbed the deceased and stabbed him with a sharp object into his upper body and he died on the scene," said Malo.
Detectives were investigating the attack, but no arrests had been made yet.
Metrorail has lurched between crises in the past years, with cable thieves, coach fires and vandalism adding to overcrowding, delays and commuter frustration.
In July, two men were given an effective 20 years in prison for robbing train commuters on the Stellenbosch line last year.
The United National Transport Union went on strike nationally recently and marched to the Union Buildings to demand that the South African National Defence Force be deployed to watch over stations and drivers.
Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani said they were embarking on a security upgrade programme.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.