Nigeria: #RevolutionNow Protest - the Difference Between Jonathan and Buhari - Reno

Soldiers, police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
5 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

With the swift response of the Nigerian security agents who certainly dispersed the gathered #RevolutionNow protesters at the National Stadium in Lagos, Pastor Reno Omokri, aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Monday jumped in to reel out the difference between Jonathan and the incumbent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri who had pointed out a maladministration lacuna in Buhari's government and has severally asked the administration to fill it up, was miffed when he saw group of armed officers dispersing protesters with teargas on Monday.

He wrote via his facebook, "Let me tell you how tolerant Jonathan was. During #OccupyNaija musicians and actors performed for the crowd.

"APC chieftains paid for caterers to feed protesters. Each morning LASG cleaners prepared the venue. #OccupyNaija organisers had TOTAL FREEDOM under Jonathan.

"El-Rufai was on Channels TV INSULTING Jonathan DAILY. General Buhari was freely instigating Nigerians and publicly asked citizens to learn from the Egyptian REVOLUTION.

"Nollywood stars were at Ojota. Opposition CPC politicians LIED that Jonathan traveled to South Africa while Nigeria was burning and their supporters labeled him a BLOOD SUCKING DEMON!

"Wole Soyinka called GEJ a NEBUCHADNEZZAR DICTATOR! Yet, Jonathan NEVER once stopped their protests".

More on This
Police Justify Firing of Teargas At #RevolutionNow Protesters
Buhari Dismissive of 'Revolution Now' Protests
