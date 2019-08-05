Guinea: Academic Mamoudou Barry, Murdered in France, to Be Buried in Guinea

5 August 2019
Radio France Internationale

The body of Mamoudou Barry, the Guinean legal academic murdered in France last month, will be put to rest on Monday afternoon in his birthplace of Bolaro, Guinea.

The memory of Barry was honoured at Sonfonia Public University in Conakry on Sunday, where his body laid in state. Academics, friends, and family paid their last respects to the 31-year-old legal expert who was brutally murdered in Rouen, France, in July.

Barry was beaten to death by a man who allegedly had a history of psychiatric problems. The suspect is in custody. While motives have not been revealed by police, some have called this a racially-motivated hate crime.

Wrapped in the Guinean red, yellow, and green flag, an RFI correspondent observed that many who attended the two-hour ceremony at Julien Gbéré Touré auditorium wore t-shirts with his smiling face which read, "MDPF (Master in private fundamental law)" that called for justice for researcher Dr. Barry.

Barry's wife, Barry Fatoumata Diaraye, his brothers and sisters, the friends from France as well as three ministers and Constitutional Court President Mamdouba Bangoura were present to pay last respects to the young academic.

Hundreds rally in Paris to call for justice for murdered Guinean researcher Mamoudou Barry #MamoudouBarry #Racisme #Justicenow @RFI_En pic.twitter.com/4MvtCPN9Ue

Christina Okello (@vivalid) July 27, 2019

After the ceremony, the funeral procession stopped in Mamou, 300 kilometres from Conakry, where his body was brought to the Almamya Grand Mosque in the city centre, awaiting the funeral prayer by the head Imam.

The procession will head to Dounet prefecture, 30 kilometres outside of Mamou, with stops at Diatabaya, Hamdallaye, Kalia and Soloya villages, where more people will accompany the funeral procession before it reaches Bolaro, where he is scheduled to be buried at on Monday afternoon.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Guinea
West Africa
External Relations
Legal Affairs
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.