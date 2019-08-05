Somalia Executes Two Al-Shabaab Militants for Mogadishu Attack

Somali authorities executed two al-Shabaab militants who were convicted for a December attack that killed at least 13 people in the capital, Mogadishu.
The men "were executed by firing squad on Monday morning," Chairman of the Somali military court Hassan Ali Nur told reporters.
The al-Qaeda-linked militants have waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2006 in a bid to impose its version of Islamic law. While the group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by Somali and African Union forces, it continues to carry out deadly attacks in the city
Read the original article on Shabelle.
