South Africa: Zandile Gumede Supporters 'Remain Militant' As Decision On Her Future Looms

As the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal gets closer to a decision on the future of embattled political heavyweight Zandile Gumede, her supporters have vowed to take strong action if she is permanently removed as eThekwini mayor.

"We remain militant as far as her issue is concerned," Mzomuhle Dube, an organiser and leader of the Gumede supporters, said on Monday.

His comments come after the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) was expected to obtain a provincial working committee (PWC) report regarding Gumede's fraud and corruption charges.

Gumede was arrested and charged with corruption in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court earlier this year. She is accused of using her political position as eThekwini mayor to influence a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste tender.

Gumede was expected back in court on Thursday for her second appearance in the matter.

The ANC on Monday said a press briefing would be held to report back on the outcomes of the monthly PEC meeting.

According to Dube, Gumede is being persecuted.

"We do not see how the PEC can take an executive decision for something like this. That is not correct."

Dube said supporters would take to the streets on Wednesday evening to hold a night vigil for Gumede.

He said they had approached Gumede and told her that her leave of absence was unlawful.

"As branches, we feel entrusting the current provincial structure to take right decision[s] is not on. But she [Gumede] said we must give the PEC enough space. We promised her [to] take the matter up."

Dube said Gumede was the last good leader in the city.

"She is an elder person who will think about a lot of things before she does anything. When she is not there, there is no leadership in the municipality. Look at all the shenanigans unfolding recently.

"There is no proper direction. The city manager barely accounts to anyone."

Source: News24