South Africa: Water Restored to Eastern Cape Villages in Dutywa

5 August 2019
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Mbulelo Sisulu

No-Amen Ntlava, an ederly villager in Dutywa, Eastern Cape, says she is as happy as a baby seeing her mother after she had been away a long time.

"Now we have water in our taps, so I am no longer hiring young boys to fetch water for me. It was very difficult for me to fetch water in the dam because of distance ... Now I just walk to the tap," she said.

Villagers of Jadezweni and Vonqo Village had been without tap water for a month when GroundUp reported on it on 16 July. They were forced to use water from a dam shared with livestock. Yet all the while, water was flowing from a burst underground pipe.

Villager Vuyani Nodase said, "We reported the leakage several times but they never fixed it. But after GroundUp contacted them they came and fixed the leakage."

Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso blamed some water supply problems in the municipal area on illegal connections.

"The council recently adopted a Yard Connection Policy which seeks to legalise illegal connections, meaning people have to apply to the municipality for house connections. They will be charged for the actual connection, and meters will be installed so that they can pay for the water. The policy will be taken through all stakeholders in a form of roadshows to create awareness," she said.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Environment
Infrastructure
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.