Sudan: Academician Calls for Getting Holdouts to Join the Agreement

5 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Researcher at Gezira university's Institute of Islamization of knowledge, professor Abdalla Mohamed Al-Amin has called for necessity of getting the holdouts from the armed movements to join the Constitutional Declaration as a way, he said, would avoid the coming government what he called axes of external polarization.

Prof. Abdalla called in a statement to SUNA for independent of Sudanese will as guarantee for success of the revolution , indicating that the deal signed between the Sudanese parties was a step on the long way.

He hinted opposing the agreement by some parties such te communist parties and some armed movements does augur well about stability, stressing on importance of forgivingness and discarding the wounds for the revolution to bear the fruit and to become a means for achievement of stability , prevalence of freedom, justice and peace.

Prof. Abdalla noted to necessity of immediate addressing to the economic situations.

