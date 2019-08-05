South Africa: Government Activities for the Week 5 to 11 Aug

press release

From 05 - 07 August, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and his Deputy Minister, Mr Fikile Majola will be attending the 18th Africa Growth and Opportunity Act forum in Abidjan in the Ivory Coast.

The Deputy Minister of Social Development, Mrs Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, will on Monday, 05 August, meet with spouses of ambassadors and business women who are involved in charity work across the country at Diep in Die Berg Conference Centre, in Pretoria at 11h00. The meeting will look into possibilities of building partnerships between the Department, ambassadorial spouses and business women on existing charity work they are involved in.

The Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will on Monday, 05 August receive a briefing on the extent of the problem with counterfeit and pirated goods in the Johannesburg CDB. She will also meet with representatives of the hawkers' association, and conduct a walk-about of the Central Business District. Minister Ntshavheni will arrive at the Johannesburg Central Police Station, 1 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg at 10h00.

Deputy Minister of the Department of Mineral Resource and Energy, Ms Bavelile Hlongwa, will on Tuesday, 06 August, host a Dialogue on careers and economic opportunities in the mining and energy sector at the Univerisity of North West, Potchefstroom Campus at 15h00.

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Science and Technology, Buti Manamela, will officially launch the South African Centre for Digital Language Resources (SADiLaR) in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, 7 August. This is a platform that creates and manages digital resources and software supporting research and development in language technologies and language-related studies in all South Africa's official languages.

On Friday, 09 August is the National Women's Day. The celebration will be held in Vryburg, Ruth Mompati District in North West under the theme: "25 Years of Democracy: Growing South Africa Together for Women's Emancipation". President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the event.

All members of the media are advised that the media briefings/activities are subject to change. However, the GCIS will update the media through advisories.

Issued by: Government Communications