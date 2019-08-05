Mauritius: Education - Reception Honours Hsc 2018 Laureates for Their Success

press release

A reception to honour and celebrate the outstanding performance of the Laureates who sat for the 2018 Higher School Certificate (HSC) examinations was held, today, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vaypayee Tower, in Ebène. The Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, and other personalities were present.

In her address, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun, while congratulating the Laureates for their success, also called upon them to make the most profitable use of the scholarships which are offered by the government to pursue their tertiary education. Thus, she appealed to the Laureates to place the acquired expertise and know-know at the disposal of Mauritius after the completion of their studies so as contribute to promote the development of the country.

The Minister highlighted that there is no substitute for hard work, and that laureates have to keep the momentum wherever they will be studying. Pursuing higher studies, she underpinned, requires a lot of commitment, determination, self-management, self-motivation, time management and self-directed learning.

On that score, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun encouraged the Laureates to show the same resilience and perseverance they displayed during their studies in their future areas of specialisation. University life, she pointed out, will give them the opportunity to interact in a diverse environment, build new networks and at the same time engage in global citizenship as they will get the opportunity to meet students from an international background.

Furthermore, the Minister spoke of the rapid socioeconomic evolution around the world and stressed on the unpredictability of the job market. As such, she emphasised the need to develop human resources equipped with new high-level skills and competencies so as to be able to compete on the job market. The youth must constantly be up-to-date, develop an attitude to learn, unlearn and re-learn in order to become part of this new wave of life, she added.

Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun concluded by wishing the Laureates success in their tertiary education and urged them to maximise on their learning so that they can make practical and applicable transformations in the new emerging sectors of the economy of Mauritius.