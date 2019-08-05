Uganda: Police Start Probe On Ziggy Wyne Torture Leading to His Death

A team of police detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has commence the probe on circumstances under which a local musician Michael Kalinda aka Ziggy Wyne was kidnapped, beaten and left for dead a couple of weeks ago.

Ziggy Wyne breathed his last on Sunday evening at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he was dumped by his kidnappers after beating him beyond recognition.

The deceased musician who was also a People Power supporter was found in a devastating state on Friday evening with his left eye plucked out and two of his fingers cut off, according to Bobi Wine.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday said a team of homicide detectives has started tracing for the thugs who kidnapped Kalinda from his home in Gganda, Wakiso District.

"The detectives from Kawempe Police Division will work along CID homicide officers to establish circumstances under which Ziggy Wine was kidnapped and maimed leading to his death," he said.

Mr Enanga said the detectives will retrieve footage from the CCTV cameras at Mulago hospital for clues on who could have dropped the deceased at Mulago hospital. The deceased's family has since notified police that they have been getting death threats from anonymous people warning them not speak about his kidnap.

Mr Enanga urged the deceased's relatives to participate in the investigations by sharing information and particulars of the people threatening them.

Ziggy Wine was a member of the Fire Base Crew under the Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine. He was donning red, the colours of the People Power political pressure group when he was kidnapped.

Meanwhile, Police have deployed at Mulago National Referral Hospital mortuary as relatives and friends of the late Ziggy Wyne, wait to receive his body.