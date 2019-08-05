Uganda: Shock As Man Arrives Home to Find His 'Funeral' Underway

Drama unfolded in Godmiaha village, Rachuonyo East in Homa Bay County, Kenya, when a 38-year-old man who was believed to have died a month ago resurfaced as "his funeral" was underway.

Mr Kennedy Olwa, who is reported to have disappeared from home for almost 20 years and was presumed dead, appeared to mourners who had attended his "funeral" at his parents' home.

The man is said to have gone to Mbita Town and became a fisherman after he left home.

He later relocated to Alum beach along Lake Victoria in Rachuonyo North Sub-County.

'DEAD'

According to Ramba Location Chief Joseph Ndege, the family of Mr Olwa was informed that their son had died after an illness.

"The family did not waste time; they immediately started making burial arrangement. Another team was sent to the mortuary and confirmed that the man who was brought by police was their kin," Mr Ndege said.

The family went further to make funeral announcements on local radio stations and spent a substantial amount of money buying food for guests and other burial expenses.

HEARD ANNOUNCEMENT

Coincidentally, Mr Olwa was listening to radio while fishing at Alum beach when he heard the announcement that he had died from an unknown illness.

"He called some of his relatives back at home to stop any plans of burying a body. Some relatives were sent to where he was to verify the truth," the chief said.

Meanwhile, burial plans went on back at home in Godmiaha village as some relatives did not believe the caller's message. This was because the man left home some 20 years ago and had not been heard from since then.

SPEECHES

The other relatives visited him on Saturday morning as the funeral ceremony started back at home.

When they arrived with him, they found speeches going on.

The body had been taken from the mortuary on Friday for burial on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Ndege said the relatives who had gone to Alum beach where Mr Olwa works returned with him as "his body" was about to be buried.

Mr Olwa assured his relatives who had gathered for the funeral that he was still alive and they should not be worried.

The family had to take the body they were about to bury back to the mortuary since nobody claimed it.