Botswana: Elephant Trample Man to Death

Kasane — Kachikau Police are probing an incident in which a 28-year-old man of Letsholathebe in the North East District was trampled to death by an elephant at Muchenje Lodge on August 4.

In an interview, Superintendent Situme Budani said the man, who was employed by Security Services and deployed to Muchenje Lodge, was on duty patrolling when the incident occurred.

He explained that the man was walking from the staff houses to the lodge, which was a distance of about 800-900 metres.

Supt Budani said the man was certified dead on arrival at Kasane Primary Hospital and his body was at the mortuary awaiting postmortem.

He said the deceased's next kin had been given the bad news.

He further said the incident was the second one in the Ngoma area since the beginning of the year, though in the first incident, the victim survived, albeit with serious injuries.

Supt Budani appealed to resident in the Ngoma area to be vigilant at all times as wild animals pass through the area on their way to the river.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>