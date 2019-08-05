Botswana: BPF Leader Appreciates Members, Promises Diligence

Palapye — Mr Biggie Butale has commended members of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) for affirming his leadership as the party president during its elective congress in Palapye.

When addressing a BPF rally near the Palapye Junction Mall the same day, he promised to do his best to take the party forward.

He stressed the importance of working together and supporting each other, which he said would strengthen their unity. He said if united, nothing would stop them from attaining their objectives.

Mr Butale explained that the party comes into being just two months before the general election, therefore it does not have enough resources to field candidates in all the 57 constituencies.

He urged voters to support BPF where it has representation, and also support opposition parties such as the Umbrella for Democratic Change, stressing that it was time to oust the Botswana Democratic Party.

He explained that the journey towards victory would not be an easy one.

Mr Butale said the party had a mini manifesto, revealing that their intention was to bring in infrastructure development such as roads.

He said the BPF would develop the agricultural sector to promote food security.

Mr Butale further said the party would also like to put more emphasis on the tourism sector.

He touched on the issue of diamond beneficiation, noting that the party's aim was for all diamond processing from mining to sale take place in Botswana.

Mr Butale said they intended to bring wealth to the country and create employment.

Source : BOPA