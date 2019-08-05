Botswana: BDP Ushers in Renewed Hope - Tsogwane

Charleshill — Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) chairman, Mr Slumber Tsogwane says his party is ushering in renewed hopes for Batswana.

Launching the party's prospective parliamentary candidate for Ghanzi South constituency, Mr Thato Tshweneyagae and nine prospective council candidates at Charleshill on August 3, Mr Tsogwane, who is also the Vice President said BDP was the only party that could lead Batswana to the promised land through its good programmes aimed at improving the lives of Batswana and eradicating poverty.

Mr Tsogwane said it was befitting for the party to have undertaken such a massive campaign in order to safeguard the country's future, peace and stability.

He said they did so to prevent Batswana from falling prey to unscrupulous 'opposition' politicians, who have a tendency of using money to buy electorates.

Mr Tsogwane cautioned voters against being bribed saying by acceding to such, they would be compromising their dignity and serenity.

He described Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, as a proponent of transformation, saying that he managed to bring positive changes within a short span of time, thus he deserved to be given more opportunity to transform Batswana's lives.

Dr Masisi's road map, Mr Tsogwane said, centred around the country's constitution, revealing that his party had intentions to review and amend it, as elaborated in their party's manifesto.

He noted that BDP together with its current leadership were champions of consultation who detest corruption hence they brought to Parliament, the declaration of assets and liabilities bill.

Mr Tsogwane was confident that the bill would pass, adding that if there were some shortfalls, they would be amended as time goes by.

He said opposition members had been yearning for this bill but to his surprise they were bringing up excuses when time had come for action to be taken.

He advised electorates to fully scrutinise opposition parties, saying they were opportunists who always act as stumbling blocks to things that could bring fortunes for Batswana.

Regarding water supply, the BDP chairman said the BDP government would improve water supply around the country and also accelerate local empowerment so that Batswana could reap dividends from sectors such as tourism.

Economic acceleration coupled with knowledge based economy and equipping locals with entrepreneurship skills, he said would enhance value chain.

Through consultation with Batswana, government had lifted the haunting ban to help ease human wildlife conflict, particularly the elephants. He said relaxation of laws governing the use of ploughing fields by allowing farmers to use half of their fields for business purposes was a step in the right direction.

He appealed to Batswana to take advantage of such move to grow the economy and create more employment opportunities.

He condemned the Umbrella for Democratic Change for advocating for marijuana plantations and promising to set up the plant processing industries, once they assume power.

He noted that such move would bring more bad things than good and ultimately perpetuate criminal acts.

Mr Tsogwane hailed President Masisi's efforts of unlocking economic potential by meeting international leaders and learning from his counterparts, citing Rwanda which rose from nothing to a prosperous country.

He noted that Dr Masisi had visited Kenya and Namibia together to discuss business opportunities and to further improve bilateral relations, citing the decision to eliminate the use of passport between Botswana and Namibia as advantageous to Batswana.

He pleaded with Ghanzi South electorates vote Mr Tshweneyagae and the nine aspiring council candidates.

Ghanzi district council vice chairperson, Mr Shadrack Modisane elaborated how BDP government had helped Batswana, particularly the less privileged.

Mr Modisane said Mr Tshweneyagae's leadership traits were unquestionable as a trained lawyer and former magistrate.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>