Angola: Police Arrest Traditional Chief for Alleged Firearms Sale

M'banza Kongo — The traditional chief of Kiavanga locality, Kindege commune, N'zeto municipality, northern Zaire province, was arrested last weekend by the National Police for alleged trading firearms.
The 45-year-old leader was found with firearms, of which three AKM-type and two shotguns, a spokesman for the Zaire Provincial Delegation of the Interior Ministry, Carlos Fidel, said Monday.
The traditional chief took the weapons from the citizens under the pretext of handing them over to the police authorities, but actually sold them to the local poachers, the spokesman said.
He explained that the arrest of the leader, who also incurs the crime of illegal possession of firearms, results from a complaint by the villagers to the competent authorities.
The process takes place under normal procedures and, in the coming days, will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service.
