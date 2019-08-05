Angola / China - Official Reiterates Cooperation

Beijing — The Director of the International Exchange office of the Ministry of Social Communication, Maria de Lourdes Mousinho, reiterated on Monday in Beijing, (China) the intensity of cooperation in the sector between two countries.

The official was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Seminar on Journalism and Press for the Portuguese-speaking Countries, stressing that Angola should take the most of the Asian giant in information technology, as well as in technical and professional training.

She added that the Ministry of Social Communication encourages the exchange of news agendas among the most distinguished agencies.

The two-week seminar was divided into three parts: thematic lectures; tours and cultural experience, and in addition to the city of Beijing, participants were in the cities of Anhui and Tongling.

Journalists from Angola, Brazil, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe and Cape Verde attended the seminar hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.