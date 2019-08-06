Tanzania: Kabendera in Court for Money Laundering, Denied Bail

JOURNALIST Eric Kabenderatoday appeared before Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court charged with leading organised crime, tax evasion of 173m/- and money laundering.

Reading his case, Kabenderawas not allowed to enter plea to the charges because the case falls under Economic Crimes Control Act.

Because of facing money laundering charge, the court denied him bail with Senior Resident Magistrate Augustine Rwizile adjourning the trial to August 19, 2019.