Kenya: Bishop TD Jakes, Strive Masiyiwa to Headline Inaugural Africa Leadership Summit

Nairobi — The push for better leadership and entrepreneurship in the continent has received a boost with the upcoming SOAR Africa Leadership and Entrepreneurship Summit set to be held from 4th to 6th September at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, Nairobi.

Bishop TD Jakes, Econet Group Chairman Strive Masiyiwa, Head of Facebook Africa Nunu Ntshingilia, and KCB Group CEO and MD Joshua Oigara are some of the keynote speakers at the three-day event.

SOAR Africa is a premier leadership and entrepreneurship summit whose aim is to create a progressive and thought-provoking platform where leaders and entrepreneurs have conversations that inspire economic progress for the continent.

"SOAR Africa creates a space where we champion the right leadership ingredients, share learning, transfer knowledge and mentorship, and this is because we believe that only by pulling together will we ensure no one is left behind," said SOAR Africa Director Joy Wachira.

Oigara said that the summit is consistent with the Bank's strategy on transformative partnership and he looks forward to being part of a deeply meaningful exchange of perspectives and ideas for Africa.

"The Leadership Summit will encourage senior and emerging leaders across industries in Africa to work together on ideas to promote close collaboration on addressing local and global challenges," Oigara said.

"We are happy to partner with SOARS Africa to host the inaugural summit. We believe it will provide a unique platform to discuss key issues to enable sustainable transformative growth and entrepreneurship across the continent."

Leaders from business, government, and academia as well as key decision-makers from the public and private sector will have the opportunity to discuss and learn about some critical challenges arising in the continent, as well as innovative case studies and strategies to fast-track entrepreneurship and sustainable growth in Africa.

SOAR AFRICA will curate unique themes through renowned keynote speakers, panel discussions, networking forums and intimate breakout sessions.

The summit consists of an exclusive (Fireside chat) Dinner on 5th September followed by a full-day conference on 6th September in Nairobi.