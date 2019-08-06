Kenya: Sack Me If You Can, Migne Dares FKF

5 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has dared Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to sack him while also suggesting he is not convinced the body's president Nick Mwendwa can afford the consequences of such a decision.

Migne spoke on Sunday shortly after Kenya was bundled out of the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers at the first hurdle by neighbours Tanzania.

Kenya lost 4-1 on post-match penalties in a match that ended scoreless at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

KENYAN STANDARDS

The two teams had settled for an identical scoreline in the first leg encounter seven days earlier in Dar es Salaam.

Chan is a continental football tournament which is exclusive of players competing in their local leagues.

And while addressing journalists after the match, Migne appeared to blame Kenya's defeat on the standards of football in the country.

MIGNE'S SALARY

He dared FKF to sack him, but in the same breath said he is unconvinced Mwendwa could afford the consequences of laying him off.

"If the federation wants to fire me, let them fire me, but again if paying my salary is an issue, will they manage to pay out my contract?" Migne posed.

The Frenchman signed a three-year deal with the Kenyan federation in May 2018 which binds him to qualify the senior national team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

