Rwanda: Bugesera Unveil Players Ahead of New Season

Veteran winger Peter Otema is one of the new players that will play for Azam Rwanda Premier League Football Club side Bugesera FC in the 2019/2020 season which kicks off on September 13.

The Eastern Province based club played a friendly match against newly promoted team, Gasogi United to not only unveil the club's new players but also launch their new stadium in Nyamata town.

Sam Karenzi, Bugesera football club Secretary General said the club had signed several players after a poor season in which they finished 12th, 8 points from relegation.

"We fell short of expectation last season. So we took a critical look at the team during off season and came to the conclusion that we have strengthen the team in some key areas," Karenzi said.

The club is also holding talks with two strikers who are expected to sign next week.

Bugesera squad:

Goalkeepers: Ally Tonto Kitende, Pacifique Twagirimana and Dieudone Turatsinze

Defenders: Issa Zappy Ishimwe, Ibrahim Ngarambe, Issa Kariyo Arubu, Bonk Rubibi, Tresor Ndabarasa, François Master Mugisha, Jacques Wilodja, Pierrot Niyibizi and Yves Niyirora.

Midfielders: Jeo Bizimana, Idrissa Niyitegeka, Jacques Ntwali, Patrick Ntijyinama, Innocent Bakundukize, David Nzabanita, Moussa Ndikumana and Alcade Kiiza

Strikers: Peter Otema, Ramadhan Niyukuri, Djamal Buzunza, Djihad Rucogoza and Allain Kwitonda.