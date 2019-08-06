Nigeria: African Gymnastics Championship - 8-Year-Old Nigerian Wins Gold Medal in South Africa

5 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Stephanie Ogechukwu Onusiriuka is 8years old, she started Gymnastics on her own when she was two years old, her parents discovered her talent and decided to help her achieve her chosen career, she started professionally in October 2018 with TIG Gymnastics at the National Stadium Parking B, Abuja. Her Coach Anthony Asuquo discovered she is gifted and has the zeal and passion for the sport.

Coach Anthony Asuquo is the first certified Coach in aerobics and artistic Gymnastics in Nigeria. She is in level 6. Gymnastics is an Olympic sport that is recognised globally, TIG Gymnastics is one of the outstanding Gymnastics clubs in Africa that has produced Gymnasts that have represented Nigeria in Singapore, South Africa, Canada and Seychelles. Stephanie participated at the 8th Edition TIG International Level System Gymnastics Championship Competition in Abuja 2018.

She also participated in the African Gymnastics Championship in Pretoria South Africa 2019, where she got her Gold Medal... She will also participate at the National youth games coming up on the 7th of September 2019 in Ilorin Kwara state. Stephanie's aim is to represent Nigeria at the Olympics and other Major Gymnastics Championship.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.