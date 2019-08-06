Nigeria: African Gymnastics Championship - 8-Year-Old Nigerian Wins Gold Medal in South Africa

Stephanie Ogechukwu Onusiriuka is 8years old, she started Gymnastics on her own when she was two years old, her parents discovered her talent and decided to help her achieve her chosen career, she started professionally in October 2018 with TIG Gymnastics at the National Stadium Parking B, Abuja. Her Coach Anthony Asuquo discovered she is gifted and has the zeal and passion for the sport.

Coach Anthony Asuquo is the first certified Coach in aerobics and artistic Gymnastics in Nigeria. She is in level 6. Gymnastics is an Olympic sport that is recognised globally, TIG Gymnastics is one of the outstanding Gymnastics clubs in Africa that has produced Gymnasts that have represented Nigeria in Singapore, South Africa, Canada and Seychelles. Stephanie participated at the 8th Edition TIG International Level System Gymnastics Championship Competition in Abuja 2018.

She also participated in the African Gymnastics Championship in Pretoria South Africa 2019, where she got her Gold Medal... She will also participate at the National youth games coming up on the 7th of September 2019 in Ilorin Kwara state. Stephanie's aim is to represent Nigeria at the Olympics and other Major Gymnastics Championship.