Nigeria: Gunmen Hijack Millions of Naira From Niger Chief Accountant

Minna — Gunmen yesterday morning attacked the Chief Accountant from the Office of the Niger State Head of Service, Idris Abdullahi and carted away millions of naira he had with him.
Abdullahi was returning from a commercial bank in Minna at about 10.30 am where he went to withdraw the money.
It was learnt that the money was meant for the overhead for the office of the Head of Service.
The gunmen were said to have blocked his car immediately he got to the gate of the state secretariat where his office is situated and started shooting sporadically in the air.
Two of the attackers were said to have pointed guns at him before seizing the money and zooming off.
"Their car developed a fault at some point and they had to hijack another vehicle at gunpoint," one of the eyewitnesses said.
Efforts to get the Head of Service to comment on the incident proved abortive as she was said to be indisposed.
The Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Abubakar Dan-Ina, confirmed the incident, saying men of the anti robbery squad had been sent after the robbers.
Read the original article on Daily Trust.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.