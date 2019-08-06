Nigeria: Gunmen Hijack Millions of Naira From Niger Chief Accountant

Minna — Gunmen yesterday morning attacked the Chief Accountant from the Office of the Niger State Head of Service, Idris Abdullahi and carted away millions of naira he had with him.

Abdullahi was returning from a commercial bank in Minna at about 10.30 am where he went to withdraw the money.

It was learnt that the money was meant for the overhead for the office of the Head of Service.

The gunmen were said to have blocked his car immediately he got to the gate of the state secretariat where his office is situated and started shooting sporadically in the air.

Two of the attackers were said to have pointed guns at him before seizing the money and zooming off.

"Their car developed a fault at some point and they had to hijack another vehicle at gunpoint," one of the eyewitnesses said.

Efforts to get the Head of Service to comment on the incident proved abortive as she was said to be indisposed.

The Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Abubakar Dan-Ina, confirmed the incident, saying men of the anti robbery squad had been sent after the robbers.