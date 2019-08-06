South Africa: Dale Steyn Calls Time On Test Career

Cape Town — Dale Steyn brought down the curtain on one of the great fast bowling Test careers of the modern era when he announced his retirement from red-ball cricket with immediate effect.

At the same time, he affirmed his support for Test match cricket as the ultimate form of the game but, in explaining his decision, said that he had to take the decision that was in the best interests of prolonging his career.

He continues to be a national contracted player for the 2019/2020 season in white-ball cricket and therefore remains available for the Standard Bank Proteas in both One-Day International and T20 International cricket.

"Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport.

"I'd like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats.

"Thank you."

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe led the tributes to South Africa's leading Test wicket-taker of all time and one of the top 10 in the history of the game.

"Dale is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats of cricket. From the time he made his Test debut against England in 2004 and dismissed their captain, Michael Vaughan, with a superb delivery, he has been one of the standout fast bowlers in world cricket. He has led the South African attack brilliantly and has set the standard for our future generations to follow.

"More than that he has been a wonderful mentor to our next generation of speedsters.

"We were saddened to hear of his decision, but it is one that management has to accept, and we thank him for his significant contribution to the sport and to the nation and wish him everything of the very best for the future."

Source: Sport24