Kenya: Man Whose Genitals Were Chopped Off Dies in Hospital

A man whose genitals were allegedly chopped off by his drunk wife after a domestic quarrel in Free Area in the outskirts of Nakuru Town has died.

Mr David Ngugi Gakuru died Sunday at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment by neighbours who responded to his painful cries on Saturday.

They said they found him lying in a pool of blood in his house.

The hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Joseph Mburu, confirmed the death of the 52-year-old man.

POST-MORTEM

Dr Mburu said a post-mortem exam will be conducted on his body.

"The patient had sustained injuries on the head and other parts of his body. We are going to conduct a post-mortem [exam] to ascertain the real cause of his death," said Dr Mburu.

The man's wife has since been arrested and taken to Bondeni Police Station.

According to Nakuru Town East Police commander Elena Kabukuru, investigations into the attack have already commenced and the suspect will be charged in court.

Free Area Senior Chief Stephen Macharia said the couple had long running quarrels that culminated in fights.

ABSENTEE FATHER

The administrator said the man's wife had complained that her husband was an absentee father who was not taking care of his family.

Mr Macharia added that initial investigations indicated that the wife first attacked her husband using a club and later grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him several times on the head and cut off part of his manhood.

The man was rushed to hospital in in critical condition and he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Cases of domestic fights in the densely populated Free Area are on the rise, with some leading to deaths and injuries.

Children are also victims of the fights.