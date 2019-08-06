Kenya: Tension High as Gang Terrorises Mombasa Residents

Residents injured by a gang in Mombasa County on August 5, 2019 are taken to Yeshua Clinic in Bamburi.

A multi-agency team has been dispatched to hunt down members of the gang that injured 13 residents of Bamburi Mwisho in Mombasa on Monday.

County Police Commander Johnston Ipara said four out of the 13 are in critical condition. They received treatment at Yeshua Clinic before being transferred to Coast General Hospital.

The machete-wielding gang had terrorised residents of Kwa Bulo, Bamburi Mwisho, Bombolulu and Kisimani.

Earlier, Nyali Sub-County police commander Simon Thirikwa said police officers were pursuing the gang.

"Several gunshots have been heard. Police are now going after those youths who managed to escape after stealing from several stalls," Ms Mary Odhiambo, a resident, said.

Also, the residents were using social networking site WhatsApp to caution each other against leaving their homes before safety was restored. "People are running into their homes. There is tension. Police are all over," another resident, only identified as Katana, said.

County Commissioner Evans Achoki assured the locals of their safety.