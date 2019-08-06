Zimbabwe: Government Ignores Calls By MPs to Scrap SI 145

GOVERNMENT has ignored calls by MPs to scrap Statutory Instrument 145/2019 which bans trade in maize by unauthorised persons in Zimbabwe.
The lands ministry says this is the only way to making sure scarce grain is accounted for and available at affordable prices to citizens.
The legislators last week took turns to urge the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement to remove the controversial policy which outlaws the transportation of the staple maize grain unless if one is taking it to GMB.
MPs were adamant the policy measure violated some of the country's laws.
GMB says it is currently opening collection points supplementing to its current network of 86 depots to make the transportation of grains easier for farmers.
Farmers with significant quantities were encouraged to call GMB regional managers for transport arrangements.
Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.