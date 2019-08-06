Zimbabwe: Condolences Pour in for Manyengavana

THE sudden death of ZIFA Northern Region Division One League chairman and CAPS United board member Willard Manyengavana yesterday has been described as a huge loss to local football.
He was 52 and is survived by his wife Hildah and four children.
Mourners are gathered at No. 6167 Bloomingdale in Mabelreign, Harare.
Northern Region Division One treasurer John Remba said Manyengavana died yesterday morning after he collapsed during an aerobics class at ProFitness Gym in Harare.
He was rushed to the Avenues Clinics where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Condolence messages were pouring in yesterday.
ZIFA president Felton Kamambo said they were shocked by his death.
"The Zimbabwe Football Association joins the local football family in mourning the passing of the Northern Region Chairperson, member of the ZIFA congress and veteran administrator, Willard Manyengavana," Kamambo said in a statement.
"It is with a heavy heart that we convey sincere condolences to the family and friends of Willard Manyengavana who passed on in the morning on 5 August.
"We can never imagine what the deceased's family are going through in this time of grief.
Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere described Manyengavana as a "passionate, selfless and dedicated soldier of football."
"This is a big loss to Zimbabwean football at large, a big loss to CAPS United and the CAPS United family because he had been with CAPS United since 2004.
Read the original article on The Herald.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.