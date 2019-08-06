Zimbabwe: Condolences Pour in for Manyengavana

THE sudden death of ZIFA Northern Region Division One League chairman and CAPS United board member Willard Manyengavana yesterday has been described as a huge loss to local football.

He was 52 and is survived by his wife Hildah and four children.

Mourners are gathered at No. 6167 Bloomingdale in Mabelreign, Harare.

Northern Region Division One treasurer John Remba said Manyengavana died yesterday morning after he collapsed during an aerobics class at ProFitness Gym in Harare.

He was rushed to the Avenues Clinics where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Condolence messages were pouring in yesterday.

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo said they were shocked by his death.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association joins the local football family in mourning the passing of the Northern Region Chairperson, member of the ZIFA congress and veteran administrator, Willard Manyengavana," Kamambo said in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that we convey sincere condolences to the family and friends of Willard Manyengavana who passed on in the morning on 5 August.

"We can never imagine what the deceased's family are going through in this time of grief.

Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere described Manyengavana as a "passionate, selfless and dedicated soldier of football."

"This is a big loss to Zimbabwean football at large, a big loss to CAPS United and the CAPS United family because he had been with CAPS United since 2004.