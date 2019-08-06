Zimbabwe/Namibia: Young Mighty Warriors Hammer Namibia

Zimbabwe . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(4)
Namibia . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0
THE Young Mighty Warriors secured their place in the semi-finals in style following their demolition of Namibia in the inaugural COSAFA Women Under-20 Championship decider at Gelvandale yesterday.
They advance as the second best team with six points, behind South Africa, who finished Group A with nine points.
The Young Mighty Warriors lost 0-3 to hosts South Africa in the opening match last week but managed to recover by beating Mozambique 4-0 on Saturday.
Going into yesterday's match, both the Zimbabwe Under-20 women's team and Namibia needed a victory to advance to the last four.
But Rosemary Mugadza's charges responded in style with a brace from striker Dinah Rose Banda (32nd minute and 45th minute), and a goal each from forward Talent Bizeki.
Banda now has three goals at the tournament after she scored in the weekend's match.
Zvawanda was awarded with the Player of the Match award.
The junior team will now face the Group B winner, either Tanzania or Zambia, on Thursday.
Read the original article on The Herald.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.