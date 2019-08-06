Zimbabwe/Namibia: Young Mighty Warriors Hammer Namibia

Zimbabwe . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(4)

Namibia . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

THE Young Mighty Warriors secured their place in the semi-finals in style following their demolition of Namibia in the inaugural COSAFA Women Under-20 Championship decider at Gelvandale yesterday.

They advance as the second best team with six points, behind South Africa, who finished Group A with nine points.

The Young Mighty Warriors lost 0-3 to hosts South Africa in the opening match last week but managed to recover by beating Mozambique 4-0 on Saturday.

Going into yesterday's match, both the Zimbabwe Under-20 women's team and Namibia needed a victory to advance to the last four.

But Rosemary Mugadza's charges responded in style with a brace from striker Dinah Rose Banda (32nd minute and 45th minute), and a goal each from forward Talent Bizeki.

Banda now has three goals at the tournament after she scored in the weekend's match.

Zvawanda was awarded with the Player of the Match award.

The junior team will now face the Group B winner, either Tanzania or Zambia, on Thursday.