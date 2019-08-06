South Africa: Proteas On the Ropes - Will New Brooms Sweep Clean?

analysis

Following the Proteas' disastrous World Cup, Cricket South Africa is looking for a new national team manager, national cricket director and convener of selectors.

The recent complete purge of the South African cricket team coaching and management staff begs the obvious question: What next?

The answer, according to a Cricket South Africa statement, is a "dynamic new structure" in which a soccer-style team manager will take charge of all aspects of the team.

This will "ensure an effective manner of cricket governance and greater accountability to South Africans".

This manager will report to a yet-to-be-appointed national director of cricket, who will report to Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe.

Sounds good in principle, but the proof will be in the appointments and the degree of autonomy granted to them.

In the meantime, Ottis Gibson and his assistant coaches are unemployed. This is not surprising. Their contracts were expiring and their options grim after South Africa's dismal non-performance in the World Cup in June and July.

How Gibson and his 11 support staff failed in "governance" or "accountability" is something of a mystery. The former West Indian fast bowler is not known for shirking the responsibility of facing up to television...